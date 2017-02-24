Former Nashville teacher indicted on 30 more charges after students secretly recorded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Metro-Nashville elementary teacher accused of recording students as they changed clothes now faces 30 additional charges.

Assistant DA Tammy Meade confirmed the indictments against Jarrett Jones on Friday.

Jones was already facing two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of minors and three counts of sexual exploitation of minors in the case.

He was arrested last September after a two-week investigation, during which Metro police say he confessed to recording at least 40 girls changing clothes at Napier Elementary School from 2011 to 2015.

While serving as the music teacher, he reportedly placed a hidden camera in a closet where he asked the girls to change during school performances.

Police also said they also found 50 videos and more than 1,000 sexually explicit images of young girls on Jones’ computer.

Until his arrest, Jones’ history showed there no previous formal complaints filed against him.