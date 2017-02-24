Heavy rain and hail move through parts of Preble County Friday

By Published:
Lightning. (WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)
Lightning. (WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Downtown Eaton was hit hard Friday with heavy rain and hail, causing water to collect on some parts of the road.

Heavy rain poured down for about 45 minutes starting at around 6:45 p.m. Friday. There were spurts of pea-sized hail at times. Those spurts only lasted for a few minutes.

At one point, 2 to 3 inches of water collected along parts of E Wadsworth and Barron streets. The water only last for a few minutes before draining into the storm drains.

Dozens of lightening strikes were spotted at times in Preble County.

As for damage, there was one report of a tree down in Gasper Township, which is about 8 miles south of Eaton.

Firefighters at Eaton Fire Department monitored the weather throughout the night. Battalion Chief William Zink says during times like these they have a few crews standing by, ready to go in case they get a high amount of calls.

“We will have four at the station,” Chief Zink said. “Two at the other station so we have six total. We have a working fire chief that responds to calls. If we need to we can have as many as 7,8 or 10 people come in to reinforce.”

During storms like Friday’s, Chief Zink says they run into common issues, such as, trees down and power lines down.

“Never mess with any wires,” Chief Zink said. “Especially, if you aren’t familiar with what they are.”

 

