Heavy rain and hail move through parts of Preble County Friday

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Downtown Eaton was hit hard Friday with heavy rain and hail, causing water to collect on some parts of the road.

Heavy rain poured down for about 45 minutes starting at around 6:45 p.m. Friday. There were spurts of pea-sized hail at times. Those spurts only lasted for a few minutes.

Heavy rain and hail right now in Eaton near Barron Street and Main Street. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/fq6NfoA4UY — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) February 24, 2017

At one point, 2 to 3 inches of water collected along parts of E Wadsworth and Barron streets. The water only last for a few minutes before draining into the storm drains.

Dozens of lightening strikes were spotted at times in Preble County.

Large lightening strike just spotted in Preble County. We're currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Heading toward Eaton. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/pBJZeIx6kH — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) February 24, 2017

As for damage, there was one report of a tree down in Gasper Township, which is about 8 miles south of Eaton.

Firefighters at Eaton Fire Department monitored the weather throughout the night. Battalion Chief William Zink says during times like these they have a few crews standing by, ready to go in case they get a high amount of calls.

“We will have four at the station,” Chief Zink said. “Two at the other station so we have six total. We have a working fire chief that responds to calls. If we need to we can have as many as 7,8 or 10 people come in to reinforce.”

During storms like Friday’s, Chief Zink says they run into common issues, such as, trees down and power lines down.

“Never mess with any wires,” Chief Zink said. “Especially, if you aren’t familiar with what they are.”