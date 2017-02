If you are looking for the newest and best in local home improvement specialists, look no further than the Miami County Home Show.

The 2017 Show will be bigger and better with expansion of Hobart arena!

This year we will feature:

* Even more Breathtaking landscape design

* Over 90 home improvement specialists

* Food vendors

* MORE Direct Sales vendors

* Daily drawings for great prizes

* Fun and informative demonstrations

Friday 2:00 – 7:00 PM

Saturday 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM