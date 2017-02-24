Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial

Bill Cosby, with the help of an aid, returns to the courtroom after a break at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. (Chloe Elmer/Bucks County Courier Times via AP, Pool)
Bill Cosby, with the help of an aid, returns to the courtroom after a break at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. (Chloe Elmer/Bucks County Courier Times via AP, Pool)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A judge will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial to support charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.

The judge’s ruling Friday means that prosecutors cannot call 12 other women as “prior bad act” witnesses.

The 79-year-old comedian is set to go on trial in June over the 2005 complaint by former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors reopened the case in 2015 after newly released court documents showed Cosby admitting he gave drugs and alcohol to young women before sex over a 50-year period.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to allow 13 other accusers to testify. The defense objected, saying the string of old “casting couch” claims aren’t part of “signature” behavior.

The one witness who can testify says she was assaulted by him in 1996.

