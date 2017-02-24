Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A judge will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial to support charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.

The judge’s ruling Friday means that prosecutors cannot call 12 other women as “prior bad act” witnesses.

The 79-year-old comedian is set to go on trial in June over the 2005 complaint by former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors reopened the case in 2015 after newly released court documents showed Cosby admitting he gave drugs and alcohol to young women before sex over a 50-year period.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to allow 13 other accusers to testify. The defense objected, saying the string of old “casting couch” claims aren’t part of “signature” behavior.

The one witness who can testify says she was assaulted by him in 1996.

Bill Cosby charged in 2004 sex assault View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE - In this combination of file photos, entertainer Bill Cosby pauses during an interview in Washington on Nov. 6, 2014, and Andrea Constand poses for a photo in Toronto on Aug. 1, 1987. Cosby was charged Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, with drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home in January 2004. They are the first criminal charges brought against the comedian out of the torrent of allegations that destroyed his good-guy image as Americas Dad. This booking photograph released by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office shows Bill Cosby, who was arrested and charged Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in district court in Elkins Park, Pa., with aggravated indecent assault. This courtroom sketch shows Bill Cosby at a pretrial hearing in his criminal sex-assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Thursday, July 7, 2016. Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his criminal sex-assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Thursday, July 7, 2016.  In this Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015 photo Bill Cosby, center, accompanied by his attorneys Brian McMonagle, left, and Monique Pressley, arrives at court to face a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault, in Elkins Park, Pa. The attorneys hired to defend Cosby in the sex-assault case are a study in contrasts. McMonagle, 57, is expected to lead the defense arguments inside the courtroom when Cosby, 78, returns to court Feb. 2 in a crucial bid to have the case dismissed. Actor and comedian Bill Cosby is helped as he leaves a court appearance where he faced a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in Elkins Park, Pa.