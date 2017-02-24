Kasich says he feels no animosity toward Trump

Gov. John Kasich speaks after meeting with President Trump on Friday, Feb. 24. (WDTN Photo)
Gov. John Kasich speaks after meeting with President Trump on Friday, Feb. 24. (WDTN Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich says there is no animosity between him and President Donald Trump, his former Republican presidential rival.

Kasich says after a White House meeting that now that Trump is the president, “it’s sort of like being on an airplane. You want to root for the pilot.”

You can watch Governor Kasich’s full comments here:

The governor says he shared his ideas on potential changes to former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Ohio was among 31 states that expanded Medicaid under the law and Kasich says Trump “listened very carefully to what I had to say about it and had a very positive response.”

Kasich is in Washington for a weekend of meetings at the National Governors Association.

