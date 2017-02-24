Lawyers: Stay off social media if you want your divorce to go smoothly

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Want your divorce or custody case to go smoothly? Stay off social media!

It may sound obvious, yet top divorce attorneys tell us their clients aren’t heeding their warnings–to their own peril.

“As a lawyer, we cringe when we see what people post. We tell them not to do it and they do it,” Barbara King, of Tully Rinckey PLLC, said.

With 30 years of experience in matrimonial law, King says she sees examples all the time of posting that’s potentially damaging.

“I just got an email yesterday about a client that took her kids out with a boyfriend and they are in the middle of a custody fight. While there is nothing socially wrong with that, it fuels the fire.”

King says posting can have other negative effects.

“In support cases we have someone saying I can’t work and that they’re disabled and they post things where they are out skiing or bungee jumping.”

When asked why they post, King says they never give a good reason.

“I try to help them understand I am fighting with one hand tied behind my back. I give them advice and then I pick the pieces up.”

If you don’t want what you post ending up in court, keep it off social media!