Man arrested for dealing drugs in Dayton and Middletown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken into custody Friday morning after Dayton police detectives served a search warrant.

According to Dayton police, Middletown officers notified them about a man driving back and forth from Middletown to Dayton, dealing drugs. They said the man lives in Dayton.

Dayton police went to the man’s home in the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue Friday morning. When the man refused to let them in, they obtained a search warrant and went inside. They told 2 NEWS they found the man trying to flush drugs down the toilet. They also found weapons inside the home.

The man was arrested on multiple drug charges.