Man arrested for Miami County burglary

Jeremy Noble mugshot/Miami County Sheriff's Office
Jeremy Noble mugshot/Miami County Sheriff's Office

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is behind bars, and the search continues for two other suspects in connection withe burglary of a home in Troy.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Noble of Troy for the burglary of a home in the 11000 block of State Route 571 in Union Township.

Deputies say the burglary happened on February 20th. Noble was booked into the Miami County Jail on a receiving stolen property charge.

The Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 37-year-old Mark D. Burgin and 29-year-old Angela Roberts, both from Troy. They also wanted for the burglary.

Burgin and Roberts are at large and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Deputies say both are known to drive a maroon Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about Burgin and Roberts is asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 937-339-6400

