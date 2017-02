RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Riverside.

It happened on a ramp at the intersection of Harshman Road and State Route 4 around 5:40 a.m. on Friday. OSP says a Metro Parks Ranger vehicle was involved in the crash.

No one was injured in the crash.

The crash happened near Stebbins High School.

No lanes of traffic are being affected due to the crash.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.