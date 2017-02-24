Miami University student’s alcohol-related death ruled accident

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A coroner’s office says the alcohol-related death of 18-year-old student at Miami University in Ohio last month has been ruled an accident.

Autopsy and toxicology reports indicate freshman Erica Buschick, of Gurnee, Illinois, had a blood-alcohol level that was more than four times Ohio’s legal driving limit of .08. Police determined that Buschick had consumed champagne and vodka during a night of partying.

Buschick died Jan. 20. Her roommate found her unresponsive, face-down on a pillow on the floor of a dorm room. Authorities say her position might have been a factor in her death.

Officials at the university have said they’re worried about what they call a “blackout culture” of students heavily consuming liquor, and they’re looking for ways to address that.

