ODOT: Flooding closed northbound lanes lanes on I-75 near Dryden

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation reported Friday evening there was flooding on I-75 just north of Dryden Road.

The right lanes were closed for a time, according to ODOT.

The Ohio Department of Transportation removed the alert from their website around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. ODOT cameras show traffic moving through the area.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news