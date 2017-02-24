OVI suspected after crash at Fairborn Bob Evans

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is behind bars after crashing her SUV into a Fairborn restaurant.

Police responded to a call about a crash at the Bob Evans in the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV crashed into the front of the restaurant. Officers on scene say they’re not sure where the vehicle may have came from before it hit the building.

The woman driving the SUV wasn’t hurt. Police say OVI is suspected as a cause of the crash and the woman was taken to the Fairborn City Jail.

Police say the restaurant won’t be able to reopen until an inspector comes out to check the safety of the building.