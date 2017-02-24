Parents Of Teen Charged In Fatal Crash Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More charges have been filed against four more people in connection to the death of a 15-year-old teenager in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Lt. Mike Colwill said warrants have been issued for the parents of 16-year-old Alexander Lingor, the teenager accused in the death of Kareem Cisse during a high-speed chase that led to a single-vehicle crash along Western Avenue.

Police believe that 50-year-old Joseph Michael Lingor and 54-year-old Vickie Lingor continued to provide false information to investigators and may have tampered with evidence related to the truck that their son is accused of driving. Both are charged with being an accessory, misprision of a felony, and false reporting to law enforcement.

Colwill also said that a warrant was issued for a third passenger involved in the crash. Christian John Walberg, 18, is charged with distribution of marijuana (less than 1 ounce) to a minor and misprision of a felony.

By Friday afternoon, public information officer Sam Clemens announced that a warrant was issued for the driver of the car of which Cisse was a passenger. 18-year-old Nyounkpao Kyne is charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular battery, second-degree manslaughter, and his first DWI.

Police had given all three the opportunity to turn themselves in. It’s unclear at this time if any of those charged have surrendered to authorities.

“If they don’t turn themselves by noon (Friday), we will actively look for them in the community,” Colwill said.

Under state law, the misprision of a felony is described as when a person actively hides information or the identity of suspects involved in a felony. The charge is considered to be a misdemeanor.