Police arrest 5 of 9 suspects in live streamed assault

2 Bug Logo Master By Published: Updated:
Handcuffs

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) –  Five of the nine suspects in a Middletown assault have been arrested.

Police say they are still looking for the four others.

Police were tipped off to the assault after someone shared the video clip of the attack on their Facebook page.

READ MORE: Middletown PD investigates alleged assault

Police say the 19-year-old woman was beaten inside a home — and it was live-streamed.

Those accused now face assault charges.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s