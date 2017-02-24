Police arrest 5 of 9 suspects in live streamed assault

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Five of the nine suspects in a Middletown assault have been arrested.

Police say they are still looking for the four others.

Police were tipped off to the assault after someone shared the video clip of the attack on their Facebook page.

READ MORE: Middletown PD investigates alleged assault

Police say the 19-year-old woman was beaten inside a home — and it was live-streamed.

Those accused now face assault charges.

