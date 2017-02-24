Police: Woman hit by rapid transit train in Ohio dies

associated-press-logo By Published:
2-24-greater-cleveland-rta

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a woman hit by a rapid transit train as she tried to climb up on the platform of a Cleveland train station has died.

Police and fire officials say the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority train hit the 18-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators say the woman was with a group of people passing out promotional flyers in the neighborhood. Police say the group ran across the tracks and the woman was climbing onto the platform when an eastbound RTA train hit her.

Cleveland.com reports that RTA spokeswoman Lindas Krecic says the conductor told officials that the person “appeared” on the tracks and the driver had no time to react. Krecic says investigators are reviewing video of the crash to determine exactly what happened.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s