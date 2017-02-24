Raiders fall to Valpo

Wright State Sports Information Published:
raiders-friday

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team led by eight at the half, but could not overcome Valparaiso shooting 57 percent in the second half as the Crusaders defeated the Raiders 84-74 in Horizon League action Friday night at the Wright State Nutter Center.

Threes by Steven Davis and Mark Alstork gave WSU a quick 8-2 lead, only to see Valpo answer with seven straight points to take a one-point advantage.  Neither team then had more than a six-point edge until Wright State closed the half with a 13-4 run to go into the half up 42-34.

The Raiders hit 13 of 24 shots in the opening 20 minutes for 54 percent, including seven of 12 from three-point range, while the Crusaders shot 42 percent overall and were five of 16 from behind the arc.

Wright State (19-11, 10-7 Horizon) wraps up the regular season on Sunday, February 26, with a 2:00 home contest against UIC.  The two Raider seniors–Steven Davis and Mike La Tulip–will be honored before the game.

