Strong storms to move through Miami Valley Friday evening

By Published: Updated:
spc_outlook_day1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the Storm Team 2 Weather Team the Miami Valley has a moderate risk for severe weather by this evening. The main threat will be strong, damaging wind, but large hail and isolated tornado’s in the region are also possible.

It is expected to hit our area after 6:00 p.m., and some of the storms could produce winds in excess of 60 miles per hour.

RELATED: Severe weather preparation underway

This enhanced severe outlook comes during record warmth during the day. The current record high temperature for February 24th is 67 degrees. We will climb into the low-mid 70s today. Winds will also increase ahead of the storm system, and could gust to 30 mph during the day.

RELATED: Storm Team 2 Weather Alerts

Colder air will follow the front for the weekend, and Saturday will be blustery with rain or snow showers.

View our Live Doppler 2 HD Radar here, or you can get radar on your phone and track the storms when you’re on the go with the free Storm Team 2 Weather app

 


Live Doppler 2 HD
Interactive Radar
Future Trac
Local Temperatures

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s