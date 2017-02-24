Strong storms to move through Miami Valley Friday evening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the Storm Team 2 Weather Team the Miami Valley has a moderate risk for severe weather by this evening. The main threat will be strong, damaging wind, but large hail and isolated tornado’s in the region are also possible.

It is expected to hit our area after 6:00 p.m., and some of the storms could produce winds in excess of 60 miles per hour.

This enhanced severe outlook comes during record warmth during the day. The current record high temperature for February 24th is 67 degrees. We will climb into the low-mid 70s today. Winds will also increase ahead of the storm system, and could gust to 30 mph during the day.

Colder air will follow the front for the weekend, and Saturday will be blustery with rain or snow showers.

