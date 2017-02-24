UD to begin construction on student housing in May

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction is scheduled to begin in May on new student housing for the University of Dayton.

The $11.2 million project will be a four-story apartment building featuring two-bedroom, four-person apartments. There will be 96 living spaces equipped with new appliances including washers and dryers, solid surface countertops and wood-like ceramic tile. The structure will be similar to the Caldwell Street Apartments.

The new building will be located in UD’s south student neighborhood, at 301 Lowes Street. The area is currently home to the McGinnis Center, which will be torn down to build the apartment complex.

The ground floor of 301 Lowes Street will house student services and meeting and worship space. Apartments will be on the second through fourth floors.

Ferguson Construction has been awarded the contract for the project. The new building is scheduled to be ready for students in August 2018.

During the last decade, the University of Dayton has invested more than $150 million in new construction and renovations on student housing. Three new five-person houses are currently under construction. Three more are expected to be built this summer.