WSU police investigate man arrested for restroom incidents

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University confirms a man matching the description of the suspect in the investigation into a man entering women’s restrooms has been arrested off campus for similar incidents.

On Thursday, the university’s police department sent out an alert about a man pacing around women’s restrooms and following women inside. At least one woman reported a man looked under the stall while she was in it.

Wright State University police are investigating whether the man arrested off campus is involved in their cases.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Wright State University police at 937-775-2111.