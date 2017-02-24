WSU police investigate man arrested for restroom incidents

By Published:
Wright State University Police Car

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University confirms a man matching the description of the suspect in the investigation into a man entering women’s restrooms has been arrested off campus for similar incidents.

On Thursday, the university’s police department sent out an alert about a man pacing around women’s restrooms and following women inside. At least one woman reported a man looked under the stall while she was in it.

Wright State University police are investigating whether the man arrested off campus is involved in their cases.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Wright State University police at 937-775-2111.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s