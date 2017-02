DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant apartment fire is under investigation in Dayton.

Crews were called to the corner of Riverside Drive and East Helena Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the boarded up 10-unit 2-story structure.

That section of Riverside Drive is shut down at while crews work to get it under control.

So far, no reports of injuries.