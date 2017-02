DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a shooting victim shows up at the hospital.

According to dispatch, a car with multiple bullet holes showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A male with a gunshot wound was dropped off. His injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the shooting may have happened a the Wendy’s restaurant located near Salem Avenue and Hillcrest.

