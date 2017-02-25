Flyers rally to defeat Davidson in OT

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Kendall Pollard had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Dayton Flyers rallied from a 13-point second half deficit on the road to win 89-82 in overtime against the Davidson Wildcats.

Scoochie Smith scored 11 of his 17 points in overtime, while Charles Cooke and Xeyrius Williams each scored 17.

The Flyers won their eighth straight and improved to 23-5 overall and 14-2 in the Atlantic 10.

FIRST HALF – Dayton 46, Davidson 45

Dayton closed the half on a 15-7 run. Williams had 13 points, while Cooke scored 12 to lead the way.

The 45 points were the most allowed by the Flyers in the first half this season.

SECOND HALF – Dayton 74, Davidson 74

After the Flyers tied it up at 56-56, Davidson went on a 14-1 run to take a 70-57 lead with 7:58 to play. Dayton was held scoreless for a six-minute stretch.

However, the Flyers rallied late and went on a 14-2 run to tie the contest with 1:50 left in regulation.

The Wildcats went back ahead 74-72 when Williams answered with a layup at the other end to tie the contest.

OVERTIME – Dayton 89, Davidson 82

Smith opened the extra period with three straight three-pointers and a layup to give UD an 85-78 lead with 1:35 left.

UD hit 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch to hang on and get the victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Dayton finished the month of February 7-0. It was the first time UD was perfect in February since the 1970-71 season.

It was the first overtime of the year for UD.

The 82 points allowed were a season-high. Coming into the game the Flyers had the A-10’s best scoring defense allowing 64.2 points per game in conference only contests.

For Pollard it was his second double-double of the season. He’s scored in double figures in four consecutive contests.

The Flyers have won 35 consecutive games when scoring 80 or more points.

Dayton has won 42 of the last 47 games when three or more players score in double figures.

The Flyers have won 17 of their last 23 conference road contests.

UP NEXT

Dayton returns home to host the VCU Rams on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET. It is also Senior Night as UD will honor the Class of 2017 in a pregame ceremony.