Pursuit in Moraine ends in crash in Kettering

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men are in jail after police say they stole a car in Trotwood Saturday afternoon.
Moraine Police first spotted the stolen car on S. Dixie Dr. just before 6 p.m.
After a brief pursuit by Moraine and Kettering police, officials say the driver crashed on Dorothy Lane in Kettering.
Officials say the driver and a passenger took off on foot, but were eventually caught.
Authorities say the car was stolen in Trotwood.
The male suspects are being held in the Montgomery County Jail pending charges.