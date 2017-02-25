Pursuit in Moraine ends in crash in Kettering

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men are in jail after police say they stole a car in Trotwood Saturday afternoon.

Moraine Police first spotted the stolen car on S. Dixie Dr. just before 6 p.m.

After a brief pursuit by Moraine and Kettering police, officials say the driver crashed on Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

Officials say the driver and a passenger took off on foot, but were eventually caught.

Authorities say the car was stolen in Trotwood.

The male suspects are being held in the Montgomery County Jail pending charges.