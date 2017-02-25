Snapped utility poles closes road in Washington Township

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
2-25-snapped-poles

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Snapped utility poles cause a major power outage in Washington Township.

The area between Clyo Road and Rooks Road is closed while DP&L crews work to replace two large poles.

A company spokesperson says the poles snapped between 11:30 and 11:50 p.m. Friday interrupting transmission to the local sub-stations. He’s not sure what caused it to happen although weather could have been a factor.

At the start, 2,000 homes were affected for about 18 minutes. Right now, that number stands at 89. The spokesperson says it may take several hours for the power to be restored to those homes.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s