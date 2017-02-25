Snapped utility poles closes road in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Snapped utility poles cause a major power outage in Washington Township.

The area between Clyo Road and Rooks Road is closed while DP&L crews work to replace two large poles.

A company spokesperson says the poles snapped between 11:30 and 11:50 p.m. Friday interrupting transmission to the local sub-stations. He’s not sure what caused it to happen although weather could have been a factor.

At the start, 2,000 homes were affected for about 18 minutes. Right now, that number stands at 89. The spokesperson says it may take several hours for the power to be restored to those homes.