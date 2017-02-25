Southwest HS Tournament Scoreboard

Saturday, February 25, 2017
|Division
|Teams
|Winner
|Score
|I
|Amelia (#15) vs. Kings (#18)
|Kings
|49-46
|Withrow (#9) vs. Milford (#24)
|Withrow
|52-45
|Little Miami #23) vs. Harrison (#27)
|Little Miami
|64-52
|St. Xavier (#16) vs. Lakota West (#25)
|St. Xavier
|51-40
|Glen Este (#14) vs. Middletown (#17)
|Middletown
|56-28
|Oak Hills (#3) vs. Talawanda (#30)
|Oak Hills
|69-39
|Loveland (#19) vs. Edgewood (#21)
|Edgewood
|52-47
|Butler (#12) vs. Stebbins (#15)
|Butler
|59-40
|Springboro (#7) vs. Belmont (#16)
|Springboro
|52-39
|Sidney (#4) vs. Greenville (#9)
|Sidney
|79-72
|II
|Aiken (#10) vs. Batavia (#11)
|Aiken
|65-43
|Goshen (#8) vs. Mariemont (#7)
|Goshen
|59-51
|Woodward (#5) vs. Reading (#12)
|Woodward
|70-42
|Indian Hill (#4) vs. New Richmond (#13)
|Indian Hill
|57-39
|Mt. Healthy (#9) vs. Archbishop McNicholas (#6)
|Mt. Healthy
|58-50 OT
|Taylor (#16) vs. Taft (#3)
|Taft
|99-46
|Indian Lake (#3) vs. Kenton Ridge (#7)
|Kenton Ridge
|64-56
|Benjamin Logan (#6) vs. Tippecanoe (#2)
|Tippecanoe
|77-43
|Graham (#5) vs. Shawnee (#4)
|Shawnee
|49-32
|Badin (#11) vs. Monroe (#12)
|Badin
|55-36
|Ross (#20) vs. Trotwood Madison (#1)
|Trotwood Madison
|124-59
|Carroll (#10) vs. Meadowdale (#13)
|Carroll
|66-64
|Franklin (#4) vs. Bishop Fenwick (#8)
|Bishop Fenwick
|55-53
|Oakwood (#9) vs. Ponitz CTC (#6)
|Ponitz
|55-41
|III
|Ripley Union-Lewis (#17) vs. Blanchester (#15)
|Blanchester
|60-58
|Oyler (#14) vs. Seven Hills (#16)
|Seven Hills
|52-43
|Cincinnati Country Day (#12) vs. Deer Park (#13)
|Deer Park
|73-65
|Riverview East Academy (#21) vs. Roger Bacon (#2)
|Roger Bacon
|79-25
|Shroder (#11) vs. Clermont Northeastern (#18)
|Shroder
|87-44
|Purcell Marian (#10) vs. East Clinton (#19)
|Purcell Marian
|65-44
|Brookville (#3) vs. Northridge (#18)
|Brookville
|52-37
|Northwestern (#11) vs. Northeastern (#13)
|Northeastern
|54-49
|Miami East (#14) vs. Stivers (#5)
|Miami East
|54-52 OT
|National Trail (#15) vs. Arcanum (#17)
|National Trail
|56-47
|Preble Shawnee (#7) vs. Franklin Monroe (#6)
|Preble Shawnee
|62-55
|Anna (#8) vs. Carlisle (#4)
|Anna
|53-49
|IV
|Mechanicsburg (#14) vs. Russia (#1)
|Riverside (#11) vs. Fort Loramie (#3)
|Lehman Catholic (#7) vs. Triad (#9)
|James Gamble Montessori (#5) vs. SCPA (#10)
|James Gamble
|62-50
|Middletown Christian (#6) vs. Fayetteville Perry (#7)
|Fayetteville Perry
|57-40
|Georgetown (#8) vs. Felicity-Franklin (#9)
|Georgetown
|77-58
|Hillcrest (#12) vs. Cincinnati Christian (#1)
|Cincinnati Christian
|89-35
|Tri-Village (#2) vs. Emmanuel Christian (#12)
|Tri-Village
|72-43
|Miami Valley (#8) vs. Troy Christian (#4)
|Troy Christian
|72-49
|Legacy Christian (#5) vs. Cedarville (#9)
|Legacy Christian
|60-45
|Southeastern (#1) vs. Yellow Springs (#11)
|Southeastern
|46-39
|Catholic Central (#3) vs. Jefferson (#7)
|Catholic Central
|46-44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday, February 25, 2017
|Division
|Teams
|Winner
|Score
|I
|Beavercreek (#3) vs. Tecumseh (#4)
|Beavercreek
|56-44
|II
|Tippecanoe (#2) vs. Trotwood Madison (#3)
|Tippecanoe
|50-43
|Carroll (1) vs. Kenton Ridge (#4)
|Carroll
|61-51
|III
|Summit Country Day (#1) vs. Williamsburg (#6)
|Summit Country Day
|63-34
|Bethel-Tate (#5) vs. Purcell Marian (#11)
|Bethel-Tate
|56-52
|Badin (#4) vs. Madeira (#3)
|Badin
|49-24
|Miami East (#10) vs. Versailles (#2)
|Versailles
|68-36
|Madison (#5) vs. West Liberty-Salem (#1)
|West Liberty-Salem
|54-39
|Arcanum (#3) vs. Preble Shawnee (#7)
|Arcanum
|53-42
|IV
|Covington (#2) vs. Southeastern (#4)
|Tri-Village (#1) vs. Newton (#5)
|Tri-Village
|58-41
|Fayetteville Perry (#4) vs. Cincinnati Christian (#7)
|Cincinnati Christian
|40-32
|Cedarville (#1) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (#3)
|Cedarville
|39-26
|Troy Christian (#5) vs. Jackson Center (#1)
|Jackson Center
|41-28
|Fort Loramie (#3) vs. Russia (#2)
|Russia
|49-36