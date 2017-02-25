Southwest HS Tournament Scoreboard

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Division Teams Winner Score
I Amelia (#15) vs. Kings (#18) Kings 49-46
Withrow (#9) vs. Milford (#24) Withrow 52-45
Little Miami #23) vs. Harrison (#27) Little Miami 64-52
St. Xavier (#16) vs. Lakota West (#25) St. Xavier 51-40
Glen Este (#14) vs. Middletown (#17) Middletown 56-28
Oak Hills (#3) vs. Talawanda (#30) Oak Hills 69-39
Loveland (#19) vs. Edgewood (#21) Edgewood 52-47
Butler (#12) vs. Stebbins (#15) Butler 59-40
Springboro (#7) vs. Belmont (#16) Springboro 52-39
Sidney (#4) vs. Greenville (#9) Sidney 79-72
II Aiken (#10) vs. Batavia (#11) Aiken 65-43
Goshen (#8) vs. Mariemont (#7) Goshen 59-51
Woodward (#5) vs. Reading (#12) Woodward 70-42
Indian Hill (#4) vs. New Richmond (#13) Indian Hill 57-39
Mt. Healthy (#9) vs. Archbishop McNicholas (#6) Mt. Healthy 58-50 OT
Taylor (#16) vs. Taft (#3) Taft 99-46
Indian Lake (#3) vs. Kenton Ridge (#7) Kenton Ridge 64-56
Benjamin Logan (#6) vs. Tippecanoe (#2) Tippecanoe 77-43
Graham (#5) vs. Shawnee (#4) Shawnee 49-32
Badin (#11) vs. Monroe (#12) Badin 55-36
Ross (#20) vs. Trotwood Madison (#1) Trotwood Madison 124-59
Carroll (#10) vs. Meadowdale (#13) Carroll 66-64
Franklin (#4) vs. Bishop Fenwick (#8) Bishop Fenwick 55-53
Oakwood (#9) vs. Ponitz CTC (#6) Ponitz 55-41
III Ripley Union-Lewis (#17) vs. Blanchester (#15) Blanchester 60-58
Oyler (#14) vs. Seven Hills (#16) Seven Hills 52-43
Cincinnati Country Day (#12) vs. Deer Park (#13) Deer Park 73-65
Riverview East Academy (#21) vs. Roger Bacon (#2) Roger Bacon 79-25
Shroder (#11) vs. Clermont Northeastern (#18) Shroder 87-44
Purcell Marian (#10) vs. East Clinton (#19) Purcell Marian 65-44
Brookville (#3) vs. Northridge (#18) Brookville 52-37
Northwestern (#11) vs. Northeastern (#13) Northeastern 54-49
Miami East (#14) vs. Stivers (#5) Miami East 54-52 OT
National Trail (#15) vs. Arcanum (#17) National Trail 56-47
Preble Shawnee (#7) vs. Franklin Monroe (#6) Preble Shawnee 62-55
Anna (#8) vs. Carlisle (#4) Anna 53-49
IV Mechanicsburg (#14) vs. Russia (#1)
Riverside (#11) vs. Fort Loramie (#3)
Lehman Catholic (#7) vs. Triad (#9)
James Gamble Montessori (#5) vs. SCPA (#10) James Gamble 62-50
Middletown Christian (#6) vs. Fayetteville Perry (#7) Fayetteville Perry 57-40
Georgetown (#8) vs. Felicity-Franklin (#9) Georgetown 77-58
Hillcrest (#12) vs. Cincinnati Christian (#1) Cincinnati Christian 89-35
Tri-Village (#2) vs. Emmanuel Christian (#12) Tri-Village 72-43
Miami Valley (#8) vs. Troy Christian (#4) Troy Christian 72-49
Legacy Christian (#5) vs. Cedarville (#9) Legacy Christian 60-45
Southeastern (#1) vs. Yellow Springs (#11) Southeastern 46-39
Catholic Central (#3) vs. Jefferson (#7) Catholic Central 46-44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Division Teams Winner Score
I Beavercreek (#3) vs. Tecumseh (#4) Beavercreek 56-44
II Tippecanoe (#2) vs. Trotwood Madison (#3) Tippecanoe 50-43
Carroll (1) vs. Kenton Ridge (#4) Carroll 61-51
III Summit Country Day (#1) vs. Williamsburg (#6) Summit Country Day 63-34
Bethel-Tate (#5) vs. Purcell Marian (#11) Bethel-Tate 56-52
Badin (#4) vs. Madeira (#3) Badin 49-24
Miami East (#10) vs. Versailles (#2) Versailles 68-36
Madison (#5) vs. West Liberty-Salem (#1) West Liberty-Salem 54-39
Arcanum (#3) vs. Preble Shawnee (#7) Arcanum 53-42
IV Covington (#2) vs. Southeastern (#4)
Tri-Village (#1) vs. Newton (#5) Tri-Village 58-41
Fayetteville Perry (#4) vs. Cincinnati Christian (#7) Cincinnati Christian 40-32
Cedarville (#1) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (#3) Cedarville 39-26
Troy Christian (#5) vs. Jackson Center (#1) Jackson Center 41-28
Fort Loramie (#3) vs. Russia (#2) Russia 49-36

 

