Troy drug bust lands five in jail

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A drug bust lands five people in Jail.

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, police served a search warrant at a home on Cameo Circle around 3:00 p.m. Friday.

James Chafin, 57, of Troy, was charged with fourth degree felony trafficking marijuana, two counts of third degree felony trafficking schedule II pills and weapons under disability, and fifth degree drug abuse of prescription pills.

Chafin, wheelchair bound, was known to be armed. Chafin’s son, Jesse James Russell Chafin, was also charged with third degree felony trafficking methamphetamine, fifth degree abuse of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

Ricky Adkins was charged with fifth degree felony drug abuse of heroin.

Spencer Goodrich, 24, of Troy, was charged with a fifth degree felony abuse of cocaine.

Eryk Graham was charged with fourth-degree felony trafficking cocaine and misdemeanor child endangering. Others at the residence were issued misdemeanor summons and released.

The suspects are being held in the Miami County jail.