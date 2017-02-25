Troy drug bust lands five in jail

WDTN Staff Published:
Source: Troy Daily News
Source: Troy Daily News

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A drug bust lands five people in Jail.

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, police served a search warrant at a home on Cameo Circle around 3:00 p.m. Friday.

James Chafin, 57, of Troy, was charged with fourth degree felony trafficking marijuana, two counts of third degree felony trafficking schedule II pills and weapons under disability, and fifth degree drug abuse of prescription pills.

Chafin, wheelchair bound, was known to be armed. Chafin’s son, Jesse James Russell Chafin, was also charged with third degree felony trafficking methamphetamine, fifth degree abuse of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

Ricky Adkins was charged with fifth degree felony drug abuse of heroin.

Spencer Goodrich, 24, of Troy, was charged with a fifth degree felony abuse of cocaine.

Eryk Graham was charged with fourth-degree felony trafficking cocaine and misdemeanor child endangering. Others at the residence were issued misdemeanor summons and released.

The suspects are being held in the Miami County jail.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s