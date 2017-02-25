Windy and much colder with scattered rain and snow showers today

After shattering the old record high on Friday and a stormy night, today will be windy and much colder. Friday we reached a high of 76 degrees. Today we will have a reality check. Today’s highs will be near the normal high of 42 for the end of February. We picked up about a third of an inch of rain Friday night. As the colder air pushes in we will have scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder with a few rain and snow showers possible. Wind chills in the 20s today. High 38

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening flurry, then partial clearing late and cold. Low 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 42

.After Sunday, more unsettled weather is expected next week. Chance of showers expected Monday through Wednesday. We will see more big swings in temperatures this week as well.