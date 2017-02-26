Anti-Trump protest forms in downtown Dayton

By Published:
Trump protest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – About a hundred protesters marched around Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton Sunday night.

Demonstrators tell 2NEWS they’re upset with President Trump’s character and his administration’s decisions.

President Trump has been in office for over a month now, but emotions remain raw.

Those protesting in downtown Dayton say they’re disgusted with him as their leader.

Many refuse to accept it.

Several people held signs reading, “not my President,” “resist” and “dump Trump”.

Other signs referred to a recent move made by the Trump administration last week, which withdraws guidelines to protect transgender students in public schools.

Corey Andon, with a group called “Socialist Alternative” helped organize tonight’s protest.

“We’re not being represented and people are starting to step up and say that we’re done with that,” Andon said.

According to NBC News. President Trump’s approval rating stands at 44 percent. Which is a record low for a newly inaugurated president.

