Car parts stolen from auto service shop in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thieves target an auto service shop in Dayton.

According to police reports, the incident happened at Chon Automotive located in the 2400 hundred block of North Gettysburg Avenue after 9:00 p.m. Friday.

The owner has several operable cars that he sells for parts.

When he went to start one Saturday morning he noticed the battery was missing.

He checked on the other cars and found the batteries, transmission and converters were gone.

Police noticed that a security fence had been cut.

The incident is under investigation.