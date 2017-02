PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is going to be ok after falling asleep and crashing his car in Preble County.

The single car crash happened on U.S. 35 near Toby Road around 7:30 a.m Sunday.

Troopers say the 19-year old was driving west when he lost control.

His car hit a utility pole and rolled over before ending on its top.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

He will be cited for failure to control.