Enjoy the sunshine today. Clouds and rain return late tonight.

This is what the end of February is supposed to feel like. We were spoiled last week with highs in the 60s and 70s. At least the sun will be out today to brighten things up. Enjoy the sun because the clouds roll back in tonight.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. High 43

TONIGHT: Skies becoming cloudy. Light rain or snow showers developing late. Low 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 48

Temperatures rebound back into the 60s mid-week with a chance of showers and storms. The latter half of the week turns colder again with a chance of a few snow showers.