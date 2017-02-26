Enjoy the sunshine today. Clouds and rain return late tonight.

By Published:
1

This is what the end of February is supposed to feel like.  We were spoiled last week with highs in the 60s and 70s.  At least the sun will be out today to brighten things up.  Enjoy the sun because the clouds roll back in tonight.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. High 43

TONIGHT: Skies becoming cloudy. Light rain or snow showers developing late. Low 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 48

Temperatures rebound back into the 60s mid-week with a chance of showers and storms.  The latter half of the week turns colder again with a chance of a few snow showers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s