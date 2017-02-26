Man attacked in parking lot of Kettering restaurant

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is recovering in the hospital after he says he was physically attacked over politics in Kettering.

Lee Jackson says he and his friend were jumped in the parking lot of Elsa’s restaurant.

“You know it just happened so quick I didn’t realize what was really going on. Ya know?,” said Jackson.

According to him, the trio tried to move through a group of rowdy people who were talking about President Donald Trump when his friend told them to “simmer down.”

“It was just casually. No bad tone. He was just joking with them in a sense. Just trying to pass through. As soon as he said that. He got punched in the back of the neck from behind,” Jackson said.

According to him there were at least a dozen people who were attacking him and his friend.

2NEWS spoke with the manager of Elsa’s who was working Saturday night who says there weren’t any problems between the two groups beforehand.

Jackson says he filed a police report with Kettering Police. They haven’t said if they’ve made any arrests.

If they do, Jackson says he’s pressing charges.

“I will do everything I can because I have never experienced anything like this it disgusts me that this is a thing. That it was recorded like this is some kind of sport or something,” Jackson said.

Jackson says he remembers seeing a few people with the group attacking him, record it on their cell phones.

On Sunday a friend of his started a GoFundMe account, to help him with the unexpected medical costs. Click here if you wish to donate.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Kettering police.