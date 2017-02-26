Police: Man steals police cruiser after stealing television sets

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairfield police say they are looking for a man they say stole several televisions and then made off with a police cruiser.

Advertisement

Police went to the Bridgewater Falls Target store Saturday afternoon for a report that several televisions had been stolen. The suspects, identified as Shawna Marie Maco and Kevin M. Gabbard, fled the area in a white van.

Moments later, about 4:30 p.m., a Fairfield Township police officer observed the van stopped on Hamilton Middletown Road and Fernway Drive. Maco was in the driver’s seat, while Gabbard was in the passenger’s seat.

Gabbard ran from the vehicle and was chased toward a residence by a Fairfield Township officer.

The man then circled the property and returned to the scene of the stopped van, where he jumped into the Fairfield Township police cruiser and drove away.

The cruiser was recovered a short time later on Central Avenue in the city of Hamilton without any damage.

Gabbard then allegedly robbed a barbershop at 867 Central Ave. a short time after stealing the cruiser.

Gabbard is at large at this time. The Fairfield Police Department describes him as “37 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and, 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.”

Police advise anyone who comes in contact with Gabbard should not approach him, but to call 911 immediately. He was seen armed with a knife and should be considered armed and dangerous

Maco was arrested at the scene. Multiple charges are pending against Marco and Gabbard