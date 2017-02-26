Police: Man tied up family members, arrested after 1 escapes

Associated Press Published:
North Carolina Police to release footage (WDTN Photo)
North Carolina Police to release footage (WDTN Photo)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — Police near Cleveland say a 34-year-old man kidnapped three family members and was taken into custody after his aunt escaped a basement where she had been tied up.

Authorities say the man was visiting his father Friday in Willoughby when he used chloroform to overpower him and then tied him up in the basement. Police say he lured his mother and aunt to the house where he tied them up, too.

They say the aunt escaped Saturday and called 911. The man left, but police found him later Saturday.

Investigators say they found handcuffs and zip-ties in the basement.

A bomb squad also searched the man’s apartment in downtown Cleveland to make sure no one was being held there.

The man hasn’t been charged yet. Police said Sunday no new information was available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s