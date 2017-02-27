9-year-old boy in stable condition after being shot inside home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 9-year-old is in stable condition at Dayton Children’s Hospital after police say he was shot in the leg inside his home Monday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Dennison Avenue in Dayton. When they arrived, they found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he’s recovering as of Monday night. Two other children and two adults were home at the time of the shooting. None of them were hurt.

Police say the boy was shot in the doorway of his home after a car pulled up to the house and started shooting. Police are currently searching for a suspect.

Officers at the scene say the shooting is in someway related to a homicide reported in Trotwood Monday. Police wouldn’t elaborate further on the connection.

If you have any information on what happened, contact Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

 

 

 

 

