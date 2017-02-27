Applicants sought for Justice Committee for the Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton said Monday that Mayor Whaley, Senator Lehner, Commissioner Foley, and Sheriff Plummer met to discuss the proposed Justice Committee for the Montgomery County Jail.

The Sheriff proposed to create the committee after the County Commission voiced concerns and sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into civil rights violations at the jail.

READ MORE: Mont. Co. Commissioners, Mayor voice concerns following allegations of jail misconduct

The mission of the committee will be to make recommendations on policies, facilities and resources, according to a statement from the City.

The committee will consist of 10 members with the Sheriff serving as an ex-officio member. It will be appointed jointly by the Sheriff, the President of the Montgomery County Commission, the State Senator of the 6th District and the Mayor of Dayton.

The appointing committee is seeking applicants with professional expertise in mental health, substance abuse, civil rights, law enforcement, judiciary and healthcare.

If you are interested in being appointed, you are asked to send your resume to Farra Smith at farra.smith@daytonohio.gov.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news