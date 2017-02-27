1 person in custody after attempted bank robbery

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Deputies say a man tried to rob the Key Bank on North Main Street Monday.

According to Montgomery County Dispatchers, a man handed a note to a teller at the Key Bank in the 4700 block of North Main Street around 4:00 p.m. Monday.

The man did not get away with any money, according to dispatchers.

Deputies tracked the man to an apartment in the 2700 block of triangle View Drive where he remained inside for a short time.

Deputies now have a man in custody and are still at the scene on Triangle View Drive.

