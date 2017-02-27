Battle of the Businesses

The Battle started as a Dayton YMCA program in 1981 with eleven corporate teams. It was designed to promote teamwork, corporate unity, communication, physical fitness, and just plain fun. As the Battle grew, so did its mission. By 1993, the Battle involved as many as 64 teams in 16 coed events over 10 days and through the years it incorporated fund raising for Special Olympics and some other charities as part of its activities.
