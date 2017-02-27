Dashcam shows doggy-distracted driver’s crash

nbc_news_peacock By Published:
nc_headoncrash0224_mezzn

SUNSET, Utah (KSL) – Dashcam video shows the moment a Utah driver distracted by her dog crashed head-on into a Davis County Sheriff’s Office SUV Thursday.

“I was expecting her to weave back over, out of the way,” Deputy Dave Passmore said. “She never did.”

Passmore said he had slowed his speed to 9 miles per hour, but the sedan struck his SUV traveling 30 miles per hour.

“She said that she wasn’t looking at anything — that she was just on her way to pick up her parents. But as I’m watching her approach me, she’s not looking at where she’s going,” Passmore recalled. “Just a fraction of a second before impact, she looks up, sees me, sees what’s about to happen, and by then it was too late.”

Passmore said the 23-year-old woman appeared to be holding her dog at the time.

“I don’t know why she was messing with the puppy,” Passmore said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s