Dayton Christian School kicks off campaign to build new gym

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Christian School publicly announced a campaign to construct a new gymnasium Monday.

Students and staff gathered outside the school in Springboro Monday morning at the proposed site for the building and held a balloon launch in an effort to build support for the project.

Director of Development and Community Relations John Gredy told 2 NEWS the project is important because the school does not currently have a large enough space to hold general assemblies.

Gredy also said the school is looking forward to bringing the Warriors back home to play their games in their own space. The teams now use several gyms across the area to hold events.

“This is a long awaited project but you know it’s going to meet a lot of needs,” Director Gredy said Monday. “Physical Education space, general assembly space, as well as being able to bring the Warriors home to play their interscholastic sports competitions there in our gymnasium.”

The school is calling the campaign a spiritual journey and a capital campaign called “Building for the Future.” The campaign is schedule to run 40 days and officials hope to bring in 60-percent of the financing in that time, or about $6 million.

The program has already raised $1.7 million before Monday’s public announcement.

