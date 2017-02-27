Dayton Fire investigators looking into string of fires

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)
(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire investigators in Dayton are looking into a string of suspicious fires.

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Chapel Street Monday morning for a fourth fire in as many days in that block.

District Fire Chief Rennes Bowers tells 2 NEWS the house Monday was a vacant structure and there were no injuries.

Bowers said when firefighters arrived on Chapel Street Monday there was heavy fire coming from the second floor. Parts of the floor had burned through and firefighters had to use extreme caution fighting the blaze, according to Bowers.

Crews battle a vacant house fire on Chapel Street in Dayton. (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
Crews battle a vacant house fire on Chapel Street in Dayton. (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Fire crews were called to the same area Friday evening for a house across the street on fire and again to the same address Sunday. Firefighters were also on that block early Monday morning.

Bowers says these fires are highly suspicious and an investigation is underway.

If you saw anything in the area of these fires you are asked to call the Dayton Fire Investigative unit at 333-4500.

