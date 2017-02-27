Dayton Fire investigators looking into string of fires

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire investigators in Dayton are looking into a string of suspicious fires.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Chapel Street Monday morning for a fourth fire in as many days in that block.

A 2 NEWS viewer recorded fire activity on his phone:

District Fire Chief Rennes Bowers tells 2 NEWS the house Monday was a vacant structure and there were no injuries.

Bowers said when firefighters arrived on Chapel Street Monday there was heavy fire coming from the second floor. Parts of the floor had burned through and firefighters had to use extreme caution fighting the blaze, according to Bowers.

Fire crews were called to the same area Friday evening for a house across the street on fire and again to the same address Sunday. Firefighters were also on that block early Monday morning.

READ MORE: Vacant house damaged by fire in Dayton

Bowers says these fires are highly suspicious and an investigation is underway.

If you saw anything in the area of these fires you are asked to call the Dayton Fire Investigative unit at 333-4500.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about these fires and will keep you updated on WDTN.com and 2 NEWS.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news