‘Hero’ coach: Don’t forget 2012 Ohio school shooting tragedy

Assistant football coach Frank Hall talks to the media during a news-conference Thursday, March 1, 2012, in Chardon, Ohio. Three students were killed by a gunman Monday at Chardon High School. Hall chased the gunman out of the building. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Assistant football coach Frank Hall talks to the media during a news-conference Thursday, March 1, 2012, in Chardon, Ohio. Three students were killed by a gunman Monday at Chardon High School. Hall chased the gunman out of the building. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — The football coach who chased a shooter from an Ohio school five years ago and prayed with dying victims is uncomfortable with the attention he’s received and says people must remember it was a tragedy that killed three boys and paralyzed a fourth.

T.J. Lane, right, looks at his attorney during Juvenile Court proceedings Tuesday, March 6, 2012, in Chardon, Ohio. Lane has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the killings of students Demetrius Hewlin, Russell King Jr. and Daniel Parmertor.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, Pool)
T.J. Lane, right, looks at his attorney during Juvenile Court proceedings Tuesday, March 6, 2012, in Chardon, Ohio. Lane has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the killings of students Demetrius Hewlin, Russell King Jr. and Daniel Parmertor.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, Pool)

Former Chardon High School assistant coach Frank Hall works elsewhere now, but continues helping educators with emergency preparedness through a nonprofit foundation.

The 43-year-old tells The Plain Dealer he still thinks about how he could’ve stopped the 17-year-old shooter and feels he let down the boys who died.

Others say he’s a hero. A real estate developer recently bought a house for Hall and his wife, who have 10 children that were adopted or in their custody.

The shooter, T.J. Lane, is serving life in prison.

