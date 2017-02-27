Two people escape house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people escaped a house fire in Trotwood on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 3800 block of Myron Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the back of the house. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire and it was out in about 15 minutes.

A man and woman in the house were able to get out before crews arrived. No one was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the people living there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.