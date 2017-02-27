Local Jewish Community Center on alert after wave of threats across the nation

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – There have been more than a hundred threats made to Jewish Community Centers across the country since the new year.

Monday Jewish Community Center’s (JCC) in Florida, New Jersey and New York were evacuated after receiving bomb threats. Over the weekend, Jewish cemeteries near St. Louis and Philadelphia were vandalized, hundreds of gravestones were tipped over.

Greater Dayton Jewish Federation CEO, Cathy Gardner says locally, they’re taking extra precautions.

“The action we have taken in our community is to work closely with all of law enforcement, the FBI, homeland security, and the local Centerville police,” said Gardner.

2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi asked about specifics, but Gardner says she can’t reveal specifics.

“It wouldn’t be prudent for me to discuss any of them, but I can tell you they are very up to date,” she said.

Levi asked, “Are you fearful for the Jewish community here, in the Miami Valley?. She replied, “We’re concerned to the point that we consistently have reviewed security protocols and are at the highest level of protection that we can be.”

Gardner says as a teenager she was a target of antisemitism.

“I was 16-years-old when I experienced antisemitism for the first time. It was a comment made by a close friend,” she said.

Gardner believes hate towards the Jewish community has always existed, but it’s more concerning today.

“This feels like a different time, a different wave of activity.”

The JCC is a part of a coalition made of local faith and community leaders working to address the issue and come up with solutions.

On Thursday, members of Congress wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions concerned about threats made to the JCC’s.