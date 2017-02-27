Man breaks into West Carrollton Speedway

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for a suspect after a break-in at a West Carrollton gas station.

It happened just before midnight on Sunday at the Speedway in the 700 block of Central Avenue.

Police say a man smashed in a window and stole cigarettes before running away.

Officers called in a K-9 unit from Montgomery County, but were unable to find a suspect.

Surveillance video shows the suspect as a white man wearing dark clothing. The suspect’s face was partially covered.

Police say it appears the suspect had some kind of tool to pry the door open, but it’s unclear how the suspect actually broke the glass to get inside.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call West Carrollton Police.

 

