‘My flesh was decaying’ – Florida woman describes living with eating disorder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At 24 years old, Lissa Barnett looked like death, and even says she smelled like it.

“As a nurse, I have been around death. I have been around dying people and they have a certain scent. I was constantly surrounded by that smell. Come to find out my flesh was decaying. I was actively dying,” she says.

Battling anorexia, she was down to just 62 pounds.

“I knew I was about to die,” she says. “I remember stepping up the one step and I felt my heart literally having a heart attack.”

That would just be the beginning of a dark road to recovery. Two treatment facilities later, a relapse and a once-rocky marriage, Barnett calls it the battle for her life.

“I am faced with this constant demon, this constant battle in my head and I have to proactively choose the right thing to do,” she says.

Social media didn’t make it easy then and certainly, doesn’t now.

