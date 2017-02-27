Off-duty officer stops shooting sparked by road rage

Related Coverage Road rage blamed for Huber Heights shooting

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – An off-duty Dayton police officer stopped a shooting in Huber Heights Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a man shot at a family while they were driving near Brandt Pike and Kitridge Rd.

A 911 call paints the picture of what may have happened. A caller tells dispatchers, “One guy was swerving in and out of traffic, pretty severe and I guess, one guy got tired of it and started shooting at him.”

The car that was being shot at had three children inside at the time ranging in age from three to 16-years-old. No one was hurt in the incident, but the car was struck by a bullet.

Huber Heights Sgt. Charles Taylor says both men started yelling at each other when the off-duty officer detained the shooter.

The suspect is in custody facing felonious assault charges.

2 NEWS is not releasing the suspect’s identity as formal charges have not been filed.