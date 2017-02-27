Off-duty officer stops shooting sparked by road rage

maytal-levi By Published:
Man in custody following shooting sparked by road rage (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames)
Man in custody following shooting sparked by road rage (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – An off-duty Dayton police officer stopped a shooting in Huber Heights Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a man shot at a family while they were driving near Brandt Pike and Kitridge Rd.

A 911 call paints the picture of what may have happened. A caller tells dispatchers, “One guy was swerving in and out of traffic, pretty severe and I guess, one guy got tired of it and started shooting at him.”

The car that was being shot at had three children inside at the time ranging in age from three to 16-years-old. No one was hurt in the incident, but the car was struck by a bullet.

Huber Heights Sgt. Charles Taylor says both men started yelling at each other when the off-duty officer detained the shooter.

The suspect is in custody facing felonious assault charges.

2 NEWS is not releasing the suspect’s identity as formal charges have not been filed.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s