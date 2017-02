EL DORADO, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was taken by CareFlight to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle just outside El Dorado on Sunday night.

It happened in the 100 block of East Mill Street around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene until help arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the victim’s identity or condition.

The crash is under investigation.