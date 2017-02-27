Police release video of parking lot assult

Kettering Police are trying to identify this man in connection with a weekend assault. (Photo: Kettering Police Department)
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police in Kettering released cell phone video of an assault that happened over the weekend.

Lee Jackson says he and his friend were jumped in the parking lot of Elsa’s restaurant Saturday night. “You know it just happened so quick I didn’t realize what was really going on. Ya know?” said Jackson.

Police are trying to identify the man in the video who can be seen punching another man.

A video of the incident was captured on a mobile phone. Watch that video here:

If you know the man in the video contact law enforcement.

