Pretrial hearing scheduled in Ray Tensing case

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Ray Tensing enters court for the first time since his mistrial in Cincinatti. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with the murder of Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Leslie Ghiz, the judge now presiding in the police shooting case plans to discuss the second trial for Tensing. Ghiz scheduled a Monday morning, Dec. 12, hearing on Tensing’s retrial. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File)
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — As the retrial of former UC police officer Ray Tensing draws closer, the judge is the case is meeting with attorneys.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Monday will meet with attorneys to discuss progress in the case.

Tensing is accused of fatally shooting Sam DuBose during a traffic stop in July of 2015.

The first trial ended with a hung jury. Tensing testified he feared for his life when Dubose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

The retrial of Tensing is scheduled for May 25th.

Ghiz has said she wants to keep the second trial in Hamilton County. She has imposed a gag order on all trial participants.

 

 

 

 

 

 

